Desmond Trufant out again this week

The Falcons have many problems at the moment, but they’re also going against the Rams short-handed at a position you can’t afford to be short-handed against the Rams.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said that cornerback Desmond Trufant was out again this week with a toe injury.

The Falcons are 27th in the league in total defense and passing defense, which is welcome news for a Rams team trying to break a three-game losing streak.

The Falcons are also tied for last in the league with five sacks, so the problem isn’t limited to the secondary.