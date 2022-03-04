Desmond Ritter takes Steve Mariucci's whiteboard test

The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Malaki Branham scored 22 points and No. 23 Ohio State snapped a two-game losing streak with an 80-69 win over Michigan State on Thursday night. Branham scored 15 points in the second half and finished 9 for 16 from the floor. ''We had to have some internal conversations about things we needed to do better,'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said.