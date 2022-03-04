Desmond Ritter takes Steve Mariucci's whiteboard test

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Steve Mariucci
    Steve Mariucci
    American football coach
  • Desmond Ridder
    American football quarterback

NFL Network's Steve Mariucci sits down with Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder to talk about his college career, where he'll play in the NFL and take the QB through his famous whiteboard test. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories