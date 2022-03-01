Desmond Ridder on why he should be the 1st QB selected in the 2022 NFL draft

“I am the most winningest quarterback in almost all of college football”@TomPelissero sat down with @GoBearcatsFB’s @desmondridder to discuss why he should be the first QB off the @NFLDraft board. pic.twitter.com/DLplWEO5Qd — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 1, 2022

The 2022 NFL draft class doesn’t have a clear-cut leader atop the quarterback group, which gives all of this year’s top passers the opportunity to state their case as the best of the bunch.

Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder is among them, after helping the Bearcats become the first Group of 5 team to crash the College Football Playoff.

Watch the video above to see why Ridder thinks he should be the first quarterback off the board in this year’s draft.

