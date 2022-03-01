Desmond Ridder on why he should be the 1st QB selected in the 2022 NFL draft

Luke Easterling
1 min read
  • Desmond Ridder
The 2022 NFL draft class doesn’t have a clear-cut leader atop the quarterback group, which gives all of this year’s top passers the opportunity to state their case as the best of the bunch.

Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder is among them, after helping the Bearcats become the first Group of 5 team to crash the College Football Playoff.

Watch the video above to see why Ridder thinks he should be the first quarterback off the board in this year’s draft.

