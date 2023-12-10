Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts hook up for TD to tie Bucs 10-10

The Falcons offense only managed 13 points against the Jets last Sunday, but they're almost to that number in the first half this Sunday.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder hit tight end Kyle Pitts with a 36-yard pass into the end zone with just over 12 minutes to play in the second quarter in Atlanta. The touchdown came after the Bucs opened the quarter with a score and the teams are now tied 10-10.

Ridder set up that Tampa touchdown with an interceptions, but he had a 22-yard strike to Drake London earlier on the touchdown drive and is now 10-of-12 for 112 yards on the day.

London has three catches for 50 yards and Ridder also has multiple connections with Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson.