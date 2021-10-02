Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati make statement with road win vs. Notre Dame

TOUCHDOWN #Bearcats! 🐻 Desmond Ridder extends Cincinnati’s lead to 24-13 and is quieting the noise in South Bend 🤫pic.twitter.com/mU65RDIplW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 2, 2021

The Cincinnati Bearcats made it clear Saturday that they belong in the College Football Playoff conversation, going on the road against a top-10 Notre Dame team and leaving with a 24-13 victory.

Desmond Ridder, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class, led the Bearcats with an impressive performance, completing 19 of his 32 pass attempts for 297 yards and a pair of touchdown passes, adding 26 yards and another score on the ground.

Ridder made waves earlier in the week, saying the Notre Dame crowd “shouldn’t be loud for too long,” and he backed up those strong words with a statement win for his team.