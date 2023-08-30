Desmond King to sign with Steelers

The Steelers are adding a veteran cornerback.

Desmond King is expected to sign with Pittsburgh on the 53-man roster, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

King, 28, was released by the Texans on Tuesday. He appeared in all 17 games with 13 starts for Houston last year, playing 78 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He recorded two interceptions, eight passes defensed, and 10 tackles for loss.

A Chargers fifth-round pick in 2017, King has played 95 games with 53 starts for Los Angeles, Tennessee, and Houston. He has nine career interceptions, 33 passes defensed, and 8.5 sacks.