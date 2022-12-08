Desmond King set personal best mark with 50 yard punt return vs. Browns

The Houston Texans’ special teams unit has played well in comparison to their struggling offense and seemed to gain traction against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 on the strength of a long punt return by cornerback Desmond King II. His 50-yard scamper was the longest punt return of his career, and though it didn’t affect the game’s final outcome, it was a good indication that the unit is trending in the right direction in the last weeks of the 2022 season.

For his part, King has proven to be a premium playmaker for Houston and uses his exceptional abilities to give the Texans any field position advantage he can to assist the offense in their quest to score points. Clearly, his efforts haven’t been the difference between wins and losses this season for the team, but as he continues to settle into his role, fans should expect more impressive plays from him.

The Texans will face a fierce opponent in the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and will need any edge they can find to get a win over their intrastate rival against all odds. Their 1-10-1 record is indicative of the uphill battle they’ll face against the 9-3 Cowboys, who are considered among the best teams in the NFC with the playoffs quickly approaching.

Houston will need King to make the most of every opportunity he gets to flip field position against Dallas, and with another big return he could set the Texans up for success in this Lonestar State showdown. Kyle Allen and the rest of Houston’s offense will need to maximize their chances against the Cowboys’ exceptional defense to make good on any advantage King provides them, and with a few improvements over last week’s game plan, the team might be able to pull off the upset and secure their second win of the year.

