Desmond King characterizes Cowboys’ passing game as ‘electric’

The Houston Texans are in for a tough matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, and their players are not mincing words about the challenge posed by their intrastate rival. Dallas is home to one of the league’s top teams, and Houston will be lucky to escape the game without losing by a considerable margin.

The Cowboys’ passing game is a chief concern for the Texans’ secondary, and veteran defensive back Desmond King II told reporters on Tuesday that he has a lot of respect for what Dallas can do when they throw the ball.

“They’re electric. They’re hitting on all cylinders,” King explained. “You got Dak Prescott, and they’ve got some really good receivers over there, so they’re going to do what they’ve got to do win as well. They’ve got two great backs in Zeke [Elliott] and [Tony] Pollard. It’s definitely going to be a challenge for sure, just like any other team.”

Dallas’ multidimensional approach on offense will be difficult for Houston’s defense to contain with consistency, and odds are that the Texans will be more in the business of damage control rather than outright dominance. Their showing against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday gave fans hope that their defensive unit was on the rise, and they still might be, but up against an offensive juggernaut in Dallas, it is likely that they take a step back this week.

Still without rookie sensation Derek Stingley Jr. in their secondary, Houston will need one of their other contributors to step up in their secondary if they hope to put up a respectable fight against the Cowboys. Watch for King to lead the way in this matchup, and for other veterans like Steven Nelson and Jonathan Owens to give the Texans an extra push against Dallas in hopes of getting Houston its second win of the season.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire