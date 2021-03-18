Desmond King goes to Texans on one-year, $3.5 million deal

Free agent defensive back Desmond King has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Texans, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

The Texans now have added 21 players in trades or free agent signings as well as re-signing cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. Their new additions besides King are quarterback Tyrod Taylor, linebacker Tae Davis, linebacker Christian Kirksey, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, running back Mark Ingram, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, center Justin Britt, cornerback Tavierre Thomas, defensive end Derek Rivers, receiver Andre Roberts, offensive guard Justin McCray, tight end Pharaoh Brown, tight end Ryan Izzo, safety Terrence Brooks, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, defensive tackle Vince Taylor, offensive guard Marcus Cannon, defensive end Shaq Lawson, linebacker Joe Thomas and cornerback Terrance Mitchell.

King, 26, started the 2020 season with the Chargers before they traded him to the Titans for a 2021 sixth-round draft choice on Nov. 2. He ended up playing nine games with the Titans, with five starts, after six games and three starts with the Chargers.

King finished the season with 55 tackles, two pass breakups, two sacks and a touchdown.

King, a fifth-round pick of the Chargers in 2017, started four games in a rookie and played all 16 games. He totaled 76 tackles, four sacks, five passes defended and a 90-yard interception return touchdown.

King earned All-Pro honors his second season with 62 tackles, three interceptions and a touchdown.

In his four-year career, King has amassed 244 tackles, 8.5 sacks, four interceptions, three touchdowns and 19 pass breakups.

