Desmond Howard weighs in on Michigan’s QB controversy

You would think after reaching the College Football Playoff, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh would be in a second honeymoon phase this season at Ann Arbor. But we all know that’s not how it works for one of the premium football programs in the country.

For a ‘what have you done for me lately’ fanbase, Harbaugh has Wolverine fans nervous with his ‘biblical’ approach to deciding how Michigan’s QB controversy will play out between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy/

Michigan legend Desmond Howard wonders why Harbaugh can’t play both at the same time.

“It worked last year. Cade McNamara started 14 games, JJ McCarthy played in 11 and he played well,” said Howard to Mackenzie Salmon on Sports Seriously. “[Harbaugh] has a hell of a decision to make. This isn’t the normal quarterback dilemma that most coaches have.”

Both McNamara and McCarthy became instrumental down the stretch last season as Michigan reached its first-ever CFP. Both will start each of the first two games of the season, with McNamara getting the first crack against Colorado State this weekend.

“This is a very unique situation. Cade took them to the College Football Playoff. JJ came in and did work when he got the opportunity to play,” said Howard. “[McCarthy] has a different skill set obviously than Cade because he’s more athletic. So now you have defensive coordinators that have to prepare for two QBs and I think that’s an advantage for the offense.”

Beyond just the QB controversy, Howard was asked if Harbaugh needed to win a title to deliver on his promise when he first arrived at Ann Arbor.

“I think that for anybody to get the monkey off their back, they gotta win that Natty, you know what I mean? I think that he’s climbing in the right direction.”

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire