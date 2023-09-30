What Desmond Howard thinks about Ohio State coach Ryan Day's feud with Lou Holtz

To Desmond Howard, Ryan Day's postgame comments about Lou Holtz was the "last thing" he should have done after Ohio State beat Notre Dame last Saturday.

On ESPN's "College GameDay," the former Michigan wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner wished Day had taken time to "enjoy the moment (and) talk about the success of your team" instead of "come after an elderly, old man the way that he did.

"It never will end well if you take a shot at an elderly person, especially in your finest moment," Howard said.

In his postgame interview with NBC, Day said he could not believe that Holtz, a former Ohio State assistant coach and Notre Dame head coach, said the Buckeyes lacked toughness, later saying the comments made him "really upset" and "disrespected."

To Howard, what Holtz said was an "honest criticism of your team and what they saw" while Day was "thin-skinned" and "hyper sensitive."

"Another thing coaches are always trying to teach their young players: control your emotions," Howard said. "Especially at big times."

To Pat McAfee, Day's response to Holtz's comments — which happened in an interview with a Lou Holtz impersonator on "The Pat McAfee Show" — was something he loved.

"It all revolves around respect," McAfee said on "College GameDay." "I appreciate the fact that coaches will grab from anything to galvanize their group of 18-to-22-year-olds. If you can get the group to believe they are being disrespected, normally you are going to get the best out of them. To your point though, I don't think it's the first thing you say immediately after winning a massive game against Notre Dame."

Ohio State is off this week before taking on Maryland at noon Oct. 7 on FOX.

