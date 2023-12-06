Desmond Howard suggests CFP always wanted SEC over Florida State: 'The seed was planted'

More than 48 hours after undefeated Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff in favor of a one-loss Alabama team, discussion around the playoff selection committee’s decision continues to wage.

On Tuesday, that debate took on a blunter tone — and on the network that partners with the playoff to air its games, no less. In an appearance on “College Football Live,” ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard described the Crimson Tide’s inclusion in the field in terms that made it sound preordained.

REQUIRED READING: FSU football star receiver Johnny Wilson declares for NFL Draft, opts out of Orange Bowl

“At the end of the day, they wanted to have an SEC school in there,” said Howard, the former Heisman Trophy winner at Michigan and Super Bowl MVP with the Green Bay Packers. “If you really paid attention, the three weeks leading up to last weekend, it was already discussed how Florida State was going to be left out and how Texas and Alabama were going to jump Florida State. It was already out there for discussion. The seed was planted. It was just a matter of making sure that it happened.”

Here’s the full clip from Desmond Howard



pic.twitter.com/YKJj33T9ZM — Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) December 6, 2023

In the weeks leading up to their ultimate exclusion, the Seminoles’ position in the weekly playoff committee rankings was in flux.

Prior to a season-ending leg injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis, Florida State was No. 4 only to move back to No. 5 the following week after Travis went down. After then-No. 2 Ohio State lost to Michigan on Nov. 25, though, the Seminoles moved back up into the top four heading into their ACC championship game matchup against Louisville. They fell back to No. 5 in the final rankings one week later.

REQUIRED READING: Split national championship for FSU football? At least one AP voter open to it | Toppmeyer

The best, most compelling evidence for Howard’s point came during a “College GameDay” segment on the morning of Nov. 18, hours before Travis suffered his gruesome injury.

In a game dubbed “CFP Chaos,” a scenario was laid out in which a fourth team had to be selected to the playoff to join the Big Ten champion, 13-0 Washington and 13-0 Florida State, with 12-1 Alabama, 12-1 Texas and 12-1 Georgia as the options.

In this exercise, Howard was one of the people taking part in what he accused others of doing: He advocated for an undefeated Seminoles team to be left out of the field to make way for what ultimately ended up being the four teams in the playoff — the Big Ten champion (Michigan), Washington, Texas and Alabama.

“If they beat No. 1, they get in,” Howard said, referring to Alabama beating Georgia in the SEC championship game (which it did, 27-24). “That’s the best win on the board. Who has a better win than this team if they beat that team?”

We tried throwing our hats in the ring for some CFP Chaos Scenarios 🤔🤣#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/n3lJuTmRzW — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 18, 2023

COLUMN: College Football Playoff Committee owes Jordan Travis, FSU football an apology | Kassim

He wasn’t the only person on the “GameDay” set to do so.

Longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit described the playoff candidacy of 13-0 Florida State as “debatable” and also chose Alabama to get in over the Seminoles.

“No way the SEC champ is left out,” Herbstreit said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Desmond Howard: CFP 'wanted to have an SEC school' over Florida State