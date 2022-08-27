Who Desmond Howard projected to make the College Football Playoff
There’s being a homer for your alma mater, and then there is Desmond Howard. Michigan was very good last year, they finally beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and made the College Football Playoff. It was a great season for the Wolverines but losing much of their top end talent should mean a bit of a drop off. Well, that’s not exactly how Howard sees it as he projected this seasons field of the CFP and selecting his former school and three other teams aren’t many other’s top choices either. Find out who else the ESPN analyst believes will be in college football’s final four this year.
Michigan
Pittsburgh
Texas A&M
Baylor
Here’s one for you Ags.@DesmondHoward has Texas A&M winning the natty this year. pic.twitter.com/K1oJmMtueO
— 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) August 27, 2022