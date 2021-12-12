Desmond Howard had an awkward jab at Ohio State during Heisman ceremony that did not go over well

In some ways, I guess you have to let Michigan fans and personalities have their fun. After all, after eight straight wins and 15 of the last 16 in the series, the Wolverines finally got the Ohio State monkey off their back with a win in Ann Arbor a couple of weeks ago.

As fate would have it, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud reunited in New York Saturday, both as finalists for the Heisman Trophy. On hand for the event as media personalities for the former Heisman winners Tim Tebow and former Michigan wide receiver and ESPN analyst Desmond Howard.

Hutchinson had some fairly sterile comments about the goals of coming back and beating Ohio State and winning a Big Ten championship, said with Stroud just a couple of spots away from the Michigan defensive end.

Tebow chimed in to add levity to the situation.

“Hey Kenny (Pickett), I’m glad you’re in-between them,” Tebow said. “Please stay there.” Tebow meant it was good to have a buffer between Stroud and Hutchinson after those words. It was all in good fun.

But, unable to help himself, Howard then made a comment that not too many Ohio State people are happy about.

“Better than his offensive linemen,” jabbed Howard. The comment got a very awkward reaction from the fans and players on the stage. Take a look for yourself below.

Aidan Hutchinson reminding CJ Stroud at the Heisman ceremony 😂 pic.twitter.com/alCbnQYFq9 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 12, 2021

Now, look — this probably isn’t as big of a slight as many are blowing it up to be, but it’s just not a good look at a classy ceremony for arguably the best individual award in all of sports.

Ohio State fans and players will add this to the many bulletin board materials that Michigan “men” are putting out there after its first win in a decade.

Howard is getting a mountain of criticism from fans and others, and we’ll leave it up to you whether you think it was out of bounds or not.

