Desmond goes on DL for Rockies, Gonzalez reinstated

Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond (20) celebrates his run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Ryan Hanigan (30) as umpire Marvin Hudson (51) watches the infield during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

DENVER (AP) -- The Colorado Rockies placed infielder/outfielder Ian Desmond on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf and reinstated slumping outfielder Carlos Gonzalez.

Desmond was hurt while chasing a fly ball in Arizona on Sunday. This will be his second stint on the DL after missing the start of the season with a fractured left hand. He's hitting .283 with five homers and 26 RBIs.

Gonzalez was reinstated Monday after going on the DL in late June with a strained right shoulder. Gonzalez is mired in a slump that's seen his average dip to .221. He has six homers and 20 RBIs.

He was in the starting lineup against Cincinnati.

---

