Desmond Cambridge Jr. sinks halfcourt shot, ASU stuns No. 7 Arizona at buzzer
Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to help Arizona State men's basketball upset No. 7 Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 25 in Tucson. Cambridge Jr. finished with a team-high 19 points, while Cedric Henderson Jr. led the Wildcats in scoring with 19. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.