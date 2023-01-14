Desmond Cambridge Jr. discusses Arizona State’s 6-1 start in Pac-12 play following win over Oregon State
Arizona State's Desmond Cambridge Jr. joined Pac-12 Networks to talk about the Sun Devils' 6-1 start following a win versus Oregon State.
Arizona State men's basketball beat Oregon State 74-69 to improve to 15-3 and 6-1 in Pac-12 play this season. The Sun Devils overcame a slow start after falling behind 16 points in the first half. Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Devan Cambridge combined for 34 points.
Biggest surprise of the Pac-12 men's season thus far? Last week most would have said Utah. Well it just might be coach Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils.
