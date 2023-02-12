Desmond Cambridge Jr. chats with Pac-12 Networks after ASU sweeps Bay Area road trip
Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored a game-high 24 points in a 70-62 win over Cal and the Arizona State guard joined Pac-12 Networks afterwards on Feb. 11, 2023.
A young fan sitting at the end of the Lakers bench got the surprise of her life when LeBron James sat down a few minutes after tip off Saturday night.
"This is the best moment of my life."
Mike Muscala made a strong first impression for the Celtics in his debut Friday, and Jayson Tatum was quite impressed.
Even if Gary Payton II is sidelined indefinitely, the Warriors would consider waiving the failed physical to get him back on the roster, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.
Keyshawn, JWill and Max discuss Lonzo Ball's situation and chalk up the Bulls' situation as bleak.
NFL Media's Tom Pelissero pointed out a key trait Brock Purdy possesses that went overlooked in the draft.
North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis used a practice tactic in an attempt to get the Tar Heels on track. It could free up UNC down the stretch.
Abdul-Jabbar was told not to bring the ball up the court himself, that was for guards.
“I don’t like to use the word handicapped or paralyzed,” he said in a 2012 interview. “I say, ‘I’m temporarily disconnected at the legs.’”
Heres how much players on the winning team at Super Bowl 57 will make and how much the players have made leading up to the big game.
The day after the Phoenix Suns pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, Stewart Cink played to the crowd at the WM Phoenix Open.
Who will win? Who will be MVP? Find out that and more right here.
Jack Della Maddalena brought the hometown violence at UFC 284.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce met with their mom one final time ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and she made one thing clear.
How should the Celtics approach this year's buyout market, and which names should be on their radar? Chris Forsberg and Mass Live's Brian Robb examined the possibilities on a new Celtics Talk Podcast.
Michigan Wolverines basketball game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play Indiana Hoosiers
Check out live play-by-play and official results from UFC 284 in Perth, Australia.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the class of 2023 last night, but heres a look ahead at the stacked list of potential finalists for 2024.
Loma Lookboonmee was a heavy favorite, but the way she defeated Elise Reed defied all the oddsmakers.
Payton Pritchard remains with the Celtics despite expressing his desire for more playing time before the NBA trade deadline. C's president Brad Stevens spoke on Pritchard's comments and why he considers the young guard an important part of the team.