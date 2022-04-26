Desmond Bane not chipping in to cover Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins’ fine

Dan Feldman
·1 min read
In this article:
Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (whose $12.2 million salary makes him Memphis’ second-highest-paid player behind Steven Adams) offered to pay Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins’ fine for criticizing officiating.

Not offering?

Memphis wing Desmond Bane, the former No. 30 pick who’s earning just $2,033,160 on his rookie-scale contract.

Mark Giannotto of The Commercial Appeal:

Fantastic honesty!

Not that Jenkins would accept the offer, anyway.

Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian:

Desmond Bane not chipping in to cover Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins’ fine originally appeared on NBCSports.com

