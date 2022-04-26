Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (whose $12.2 million salary makes him Memphis’ second-highest-paid player behind Steven Adams) offered to pay Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins’ fine for criticizing officiating.

Not offering?

Memphis wing Desmond Bane, the former No. 30 pick who’s earning just $2,033,160 on his rookie-scale contract.

Mark Giannotto of The Commercial Appeal:

Desmond Bane, when asked about "passing the plate" to pay for Taylor Jenkins' $15k fine. “I ain’t passing nothing. We got some vets on this team. When I get my deal, I’ll be ready to throw out pennies here or there. But for now, they got that.” pic.twitter.com/xdvRDnH4xR — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) April 25, 2022

Fantastic honesty!

Not that Jenkins would accept the offer, anyway.

Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian:

Taylor Jenkins said he won’t let Dillon Brooks pay his fine, but he appreciates the offer. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) April 25, 2022

Desmond Bane not chipping in to cover Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins’ fine originally appeared on NBCSports.com