Desmond Bane with a 2 Pt vs. Boston Celtics
Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) with a 2 Pt vs. Boston Celtics, 11/19/2023
Memphis can’t score, can’t shoot, can’t run, can’t defend, can't rebound and can’t stop turning the ball over. Other than that, things are going great for the 0-5 Grizzlies.
After being benched for two weeks, the Falcons turn back to their 2022 third-round pick.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Finally, the Jets made a change at quarterback.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
Kareem Jackson's latest big hit forced a fumble on Minnesota's first drive.
The Broncos have won three straight games (seriously), including one against the Chiefs (yes, seriously). Can they make it four against the Vikings?
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
The Longhorns will now take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship on Monday night.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
Aaron Jones missed time earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
The Lions are now 8-2 for the first time since 1962.
The Steelers will avoid Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 11.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 11 in the NFL.
Verstappen won comfortably, but it was not a straightforward victory.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.