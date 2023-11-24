Desman Stephens II commits to USC football on Thanksgiving

Clarkston (Michigan) senior linebacker Desman Stephens had a gift for USC fans on Thanksgiving. He has committed to the Trojans.

Stephens (6-2, 215 pounds) is an athlete who has played all over the field at cornerback, safety, wide receiver and punt returner. He will project as a linebacker for the Trojans at the next level.

On the 247Sports Composite, Stephens is rated as a three-star prospect, the No. 9 recruit in the state of Michigan, the No. 32 linebacker, and No. 486 prospect in the Class of 2024.

Stephens has picked up scholarship offers from 21 programs during his recruitment. USC beat out Michigan State, Purdue and others to land Stephens’ verbal pledge.

“I went on my official visit and I left that visit knowing I was going to USC,” Stephens said. “It boils down to fit. USC is it for me. I was around the coaches, I learned their philosophy and I like their mindset for the upcoming seasons. I was able to get around the players, they were cool and they are people I would like to go to war with and surround myself with. The business school is strong and they offer endless opportunities with a USC degree.”

Stephens becomes the 18th commitment in a Trojan class that is ranked in the national top 20 per 247Sports.

