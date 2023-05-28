Desjuan Johnson embracing title of Mr. Irrelevant, ready to prove himself in NFL

The Los Angeles Rams made a trade during the third day of the draft to acquire the final pick in the seventh round, which came at No. 259 overall. The last player picked in every draft is called Mr. Irrelevant, a title that went to Desjuan Johnson this year.

Johnson, a defensive tackle out of Toledo, isn’t bothered at all by that nickname. He’s just ready to prove himself as a member of the Rams in an attempt to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

“Call me Mr. Irrelevant. I ain’t trippin’. I’m just ready to play football,” he told WTOL11. “Everybody was making it seem bad. Like, it’s just a name. I understand the things that come with it and everything, but at the end of the day, I got picked and I’m ready to prove that I’m there and I’m ready to play.”

Johnson adds depth to the defensive line, which lost Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson this offseason. He joins fellow rookie Kobie Turner as new additions to the D-line, and both players will try their best to carve out roles alongside Aaron Donald.

Right now, Johnson is just trying to learn as much as he can.

“Trying to soak up as much knowledge as possible,” he said.

