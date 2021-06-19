Desirea Buerge makes discus finals in Olympic Trials

Jun. 19—EUGENE, Ore. — Desirea Buerge, former all-stater at Webb City High School and All-American at Missouri Southern, qualified for the discus finals on Friday night in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Buerge, also an All-American at Texas-Rio Grande Valley this spring, placed 12th in the 24-woman field with a throw of 183 feet, 9 inches. Twelve qualified for the finals at 8:42 CDT Saturday.

Valaria Allman of ASICS/NYAC holds the lead after the preliminaries with 229-8, a meet record. She was a seven-time All-American at Stanford and placed seventh in the 2019 World Championships.

Rachel Dincoff, unattached, is second at 202-2, and Gia Lewis-Smallwood of NYAC is third at 199-11.

The top-3 finishers in the finals will represent the United States in the Olympics in Tokyo.

Buerge's best throw came on her first attempt. She hit 173-1 on her second throw and 174-3 on her final attempt. She was 11th in the standings until Verona Fraley of Clemson threw 186-1 on her final attempt.

Buerge qualified for the Olympics on April 16 with a throw of 193-2 during the Roadrunner Invitational at the University of Texas-San Antonio. That throw was both a personal best for Buerge and a UTRGV school record.