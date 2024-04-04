With a desire to continue his development, Hollin Pierce’s return to Rutgers football was ‘a very easy decision’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — For Hollin Pierce, this last dance with Rutgers football is a chance to help the program take the next step in its rebuild. It is also ao opportunity for the All-Big Ten left tackle to take one more season to learn and develop.

Pierce’s story, from junior college to walking on at Rutgers to eventually becoming one of the Big Ten’s top offensive tackles, is an inspiring story. But there is a final chapter for Pierce to write at Rutgers, one that he hopes leads him to the NFL draft in a year’s time.

Had Pierce decided to enter the NFL draft following last year, there was a very real chance that he would have been drafted in late April.

In deciding to return to Rutgers, Pierce cites the continued progress he wants to make with his game. Getting another chance to learn and play for offensive line coachPat Flaherty factored into his decision to suit-up for Rutgers one more season.

“It was very easy to come back. I saw how much I developed, especially when a coach Flats came over,” Pierce said on Tuesday. “I saw my development and it was like night and day looking at my past film. And I just knew I needed more time to work and just get better each and every day, you know? So it was a very easy decision.”

Pierce’s development is legendary, both on and off the field. His fitness and gains in the strength and conditioning program are the stuff of legends around Rutgers, including a massive loss in weight.

But while Pierce checks in at a very healthy weight and has learned to better manage his diet, there is fine-tuning to his game that continues. A final season against Big Ten competition will his better his NFL draft stock for next spring.

So will another full offseason learning from one of the best offensive line coaches in college football.

Enter the aforementioned Flaherty, a veteran offensive line coach who returned to Rutgers last year. With over two decades in the NFL, Flaherty’s resume speaks for itself.

Listening to Flaherty and his NFL experience, including lessons from his two Super Bowl rings with the New York Giants, is part of the process.

So too is continuing to work on his agility and strength.

“Last year at this time, I would say I definitely wasn’t as strong as I am now. That’s like a big thing,” Pierce said. “I was working on strength and like I said before, just you know, getting lower, just working on my bending. That’s just like a big thing. I probably am going to be working on bending for the rest of my career, to be honest. But that for sure is what I’m working on this stuff like that.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire