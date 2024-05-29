Desirae Spearman earns Softball America nod, awarded with Freshman All-American

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Desirae Spearman continues to collect accolades following her performance during her first year at NMSU, as Softball America awards the Hanks High School graduate with Freshman All-American honor.

The utility player closed out her freshman year with impressive statistics at the plate with a .366 ERA, 18 homeruns and 43 RBIs. At the circle Spearman went 8-5 collecting 75 strikeouts.

This honor is now added to a long list of accolades the Sun City native has already been awarded, making this number 14 during her first year of college ball.

2024 CUSA Player of the Year

2024 CUSA Freshman of the Year

2024 CUSA All-Tournament Team

All-CUSA First Team (Pitcher)

All-CUSA First Team (Outfielder)

CUSA All-Freshman Team

TUCCI/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year Top 25 List

CUSA Pitcher of the Week (March 25)

CUSA Freshman of the Week (Feb. 12)

CUSA Freshman of the Week (Feb. 19)

CUSA Freshman of the Week (March 18)

CUSA Freshman of the Week (April 1)

CUSA Freshman of the Week (April 22)

