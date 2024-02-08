Designer Kristin Juszczyk Planning Surprise Apparel for Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk told Sportico on Tuesday that Kristin Juszczyk, a designer and his wife, has surprise apparel that will be unveiled on Super Bowl Sunday.

“But if I told you [what it is], I’d have to kill you,” Juszczyk said in jest during a team interview session at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort in Henderson, Nev. “It will be revealed on Sunday.”

The Niners will play the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium this weekend. San Francisco is trying to win their first Super Bowl since 1994 and Kansas City is attempting to be the first NFL team to repeat since the Patriots won Super Bowls in 2004 and 2005.

For Juszczyk it’s all on the line down on the field. For his wife, it’s all about her new clothing line.

Kristin came to fame recently when global pop star and 14-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift wore one of her designs—a custom-made Chiefs puffer jacket—during the Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins. The exposure brought Kristin thousands of social media followers.

Shortly thereafter the NFL officially licensed her apparel, a story Sportico broke.

Swift has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the couple has become a feel-good tale during the season and building throughout the playoffs.

“The Taylor Swift effect has been a real positive for the NFL,” commissioner Roger Goodell said during his annual Super Bowl press conference Monday. “It’s great to have her part of it. She creates a buzz.”

Juszczyk said his wife had been dabbling in designing apparel prior to this season. But then she went public.

“Simone Biles might have been the first one [to wear a design], then Brittany Mahomes and Deebo [Samuel]. Taylor Swift obviously just took it to it to another level,” Juszczyk said.

Brittany, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave Kristin entry to Swift.

“[Kristin] just didn’t really like the options that were out there for women’s apparel on game day,” Juszczyk added. “She quite literally took it into her own hands and said, ‘I think I could make something better.’”

Juszczyk is the highest paid fullback in NFL history and a seven-time Pro Bowler. Yet, with the biggest game of his life just days ahead of him, he seemed content to share the spotlight with his wife and talk about her burgeoning career.

The 49ers are trying to avenge the 31-20 loss to the Chiefs four years ago in Super Bowl 54 in Miami. He scored a touchdown but didn’t get the win.

Sunday is a big day for Kristin, too. She posted her first officially licensed NFL product, an Super Bowl puffer vest, on social media; the vest is being auctioned at midnight after the game. The proceeds will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

After that, the sky for Kristin Juszczyk Designs is the limit.

“I’ll leave that to her to disclose what her plans are,” Juszczyk said. “But she’s got a plan and is very excited about it.”

