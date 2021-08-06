This Designer Created a Maximalist City Pad for Her Clients After They Spent 40 Years Living in the Suburbs

Photo credit: Reid Rolls

“It took five years of a meeting of the minds for my clients to finally agree with one another to leave their suburban home of 40 years to embark into city living for the next chapter of their lives,” says designer Lisa Stone. “After exhaustive searches of high-rise buildings, old and new, Rittenhouse Square—downtown Philadelphia's most prestigious neighborhood—was the chosen address.”

The clients chose a mid-century building that suited them well, but still needed to be completely gutted. “Every project starts with a story, and this one was all about color,” Stone tells us. The work of Dutch painter Piet Mondrian was her muse, as her clients loved the colors red, blue, yellow, grey, white and touches of black. “With our color palette determined, the next challenge was to reuse as much of the existing furniture as possible (good and bad!), as they are both practical and sentimental,” Stone adds.

One unique component of the two-year project: every single room features artwork by a notable artist, made possible by the clients’ charitable efforts. In the early 1980s, they received a limited-edition portfolio of photographs and prints by Warhol, Rauschenberg, Serra, Oldenburg, and Beard, to name a few—following a donation they made to celebrate the new home of the Anthology Film Archives, the first museum dedicated to avant-garde films and videos.

Ultimately, the goal for this project was to create interiors that are “comfortable, classic, fresh, modern, and colorful," along with a vibe that Stone describes as “joyful energy."

Dining Room

Photo credit: Reid Rolls

“It was of the utmost importance” that the dining room included the client’s mother's antique Kerman rug, as well as seating for up to 20 people, along with a breakfront cabinet (which was later painted a vibrant fuchsia). “I designed a large custom Parsons table in blonde lacewood with brass sabots to play in a modern and clean fashion, alongside vintage French chairs reupholstered in China Seas and Manuel Canovas fabrics,” adds Stone. “The deep rose color of the newly painted high-gloss lacquered cabinet was pulled from the Kerman rug.” The unexpected pièce de résistance is a lithograph by sculptor Claes Oldenburg, titled "Study for a Civic Monument in the Form of Two Windows.”

Story continues

Breakfront Paint Color: Old Claret by Benjamin Moore . Fabric Chest: Pindler . Lamp: Mr. Brown London . Chandelier: Murano Glass . Wallpaper: Schumacher . Painting: Maria Hart.

Kitchen

Photo credit: Reid Rolls

The original kitchen, says Stone, was a small, windowless space that was largely unusable. The clients wanted to replace it with a large light-filled kitchen that could serve many functions, including ample counter space and room for large gatherings. “My client's love of color and playfulness allowed for so much creative expression in the kitchen,” reveals Stone. “She fell in love with Quemere's “Lotus” tile pattern, which we customized in a bold combination of colors to set the stage for the space.” The designer paired it with custom cabinetry painted in Benjamin Moore's California Blue and White Dove.

Tiles: Quemere . Stools: Jessica Charles . Fabric: Pierre Frey and Kravet . Dining Chairs: Century Furniture .

Living Room

Photo credit: Reid Rolls

For the living room of this home, Stone’s clients wanted a space with “three distinctive areas” that are all cohesive and designed with the purpose of entertaining. Those three spaces include one for card and game-playing—a weekly ritual for the clients—as well as another space for TV watching, and one for casual family gatherings. “The incredible view of Rittenhouse Square serves as a perfect backdrop for the spirited room,” adds Stone.

Photo credit: Reid Rolls

Artwork: Richard Serra . Chair Fabrics: Schumacher and Perennials . Sofa Fabric: Lee Jofa by Kravet . Loveseat: Mr. & Mrs. Howard for Sherrill Furniture . Rugs: French Accents .

Bathroom

Shades of blue and white were the requested color palette for the main bathroom of this maximalist dream home. To bring this vision to life, Stone utilized blue glass tiles from SICIS , complemented by Benjamin Moore's Nova Scotia Blue on custom cabinetry.

Photograph: Lois Greenfield . Tiles: SICIS . Cabinet Paint Color: Nova Scotia Blue by Benjamin Moore.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like