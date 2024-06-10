Designer bags and PlayStations: England touch down in Germany all kitted out

England’s players headed to the European Championship in Germany on Monday with Gareth Southgate’s 26-strong squad kitted out with personalised designer rucksacks and a passionate farewell.

The squad tasked with ending England’s 58-year wait for a major trophy greeted fans at St George’s Park showcasing individual bags from different fashion labels, with Jude Bellingham’s made by Louis Vuitton, Bukayo Saka’s by Bottega, and Jordan Pickford’s – which featured a comical picture of him with his son Arlo – by Goyard.

Jordan Pickford's bag featured a comical picture of him with his son Arlo - Getty Images/Morgan Harlow

Bukayo Saka signs autographs wearing his Bottega bag - Getty Images/Morgan Harlow

With dozens of fans both young and old on location to wave them off, the entire squad posed for photos and signed autographs, including Birmingham City product Bellingham when he came face to face with a family of Aston Villa supporters. “I almost feel bad”, joked the Real Madrid midfielder.

Players wore all-black Nike-branded tracksuits and T-shirts as they boarded a coach to Birmingham International Airport, where they also posed for pictures as they boarded flight BR0875A to Erfurt.

England's players wore all-black Nike-branded tracksuits - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

Asked what essential item he had packed for Germany, captain Harry Kane replied: “What have I packed in my bag? I am boring. I have got the basics like iPad, headphones and a bit of face moisturiser. The missus will be happy with that.”

He also described the possibility of winning the Golden Boot and leading England to victory at Euro 2024 as the “perfect combination”, but said he would still be happy if he failed to score and “England brought it home”.

Arsenal’s Declan Rice packed his PlayStation and said: “We all have them, without them we would be lost.”

He added: “It is a privilege and honour and it feels very real now. It is proper now.

“We want to make history. I know we say it all the time, but we genuinely have a group and a manager who really believe.

“We have a confidence that we can go there and do something really special. And of course, with that comes hard work. That is going to be the main thing.

“Hard work as a team, unity and togetherness and with everyone behind us at home, we are going to feel that for sure.

“So, stick with us, be positive and let us see what happens.”

The squad departed to the sound of cheers from schoolchildren following a pep talk from the Prince of Wales.

The Prince of Wales with the England team - Kensington Palace

Southgate’s players were each presented by Prince William with cases containing an England shirt bearing a player’s squad number and plaques chronicling the history of those to have worn it at major tournaments, as well as a match-programme style gift featuring a picture of the player as a youngster on the cover.

The players received cases containing personalised items - Paul Cooper

Prince William, the president of the Football Association, also handed Southgate a commemorative framed picture celebrating the latter’s 150 games as a player and manager for his country.

Gareth Southgate received a commemorative framed picture - Kensington Palace

