He was in a designated bicycle lane when struck by an SUV. Driver fled the scene, cops say

A bicyclist riding in the designated lane was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Friday in the 5700 block of West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac.

On Monday, BSO said detectives were looking for a silver 2013-2019 Nissan Pathfinder SUV.

According to the department, they were called to the area for a hit-and-run crash when arriving deputies say they found a man ”lying on the roadway with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.”

BSO did not identify the man, citing Marsy’s Law, which is meant to protect victims’ rights.

After the crash, BSO said the driver of the SUV headed east on West Commercial Boulevard.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, BSO added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).