Design unveiled for proposed new cultural centre in Carmacks, Yukon

The design for a proposed new cultural centre in Carmacks, Yukon. (Human Studio - image credit)

Members of the Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation (LS/CFN) in Yukon had a chance to see and weigh in on design plans for a new cultural centre this past weekend.

The First Nation commissioned Vancouver-based architecture firm Human Studio to design the plans for the proposed facility. An open house was held on Saturday in Carmacks for people to share feedback.

Toni Blanchard works with LS/CFN and currently acts as one of the project leads.

"We know they've done cultural centres in the past and we liked what they designed," she said, of Human Studio.

The firm has previously worked with the Osoyoos Indian Band in B.C. on the Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre and with the Gitwangak Band to create a gathering centre in northern B.C.

In Carmacks, the LS/CFN leadership wants to create a space that would feel unique to the First Nation, and meet the diverse needs of the community.

"It's really a building that is for the people, and designed by the people," said Chief Nicole Tom.

"We're at a point now where we've presented it and had some really positive feedback. Everyone's on the same page and there were little to no adjustments that need to be made to the design."

Nicole Tom, chief of the Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation, in 2022. Tom said the proposed new cultural centre represents an opportunity to preserve traditions important to her community. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

Human Studio describes the plan for the structure as being inspired by the land, with an emphasis on views of the surrounding forest.

For Tom, the centre presents an opportunity to preserve traditions that represent the First Nation — a key part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions's Calls to Action.

For the last few years, the First Nation hasn't been able to harvest salmon due to critically low runs in the Yukon River.

"Right now, what we're experiencing as a community is a lack of areas to transfer that knowledge," said Tom.

"At this point, we really recognize that a space where we can teach is highly important and going to be integral to the future of our children."

The community is also looking for a space to showcase local artifacts and artworks and celebrate the First Nation's language, culture and traditions.

Tom describes this project as a long time in the making, saying it's an idea that has passed through a number of chiefs and councils in Carmacks before. Now, all that stands between the community and the new centre is funding.

The First Nation says it will be seeking support from the federal and territorial governments in order to bring the project to life.