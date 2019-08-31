DeShone Kizer is waived by the Packers

We don’t know how Aaron Rodgers will run Matt LaFleur’s offense. But we know how DeShone Kizer ran it: Not well enough.

ESPN reports that the Packers have waived Kizer.

The third-year quarterback, who started 15 games as a rookie in Cleveland, will hit the waiver wire. If he clears waivers, he could become a candidate to play in the XFL.

Tim Boyle likely becomes the backup to Rodgers, unless the Packers plan on making a move to bolster the position.