DeShone Kizer is waived by the Packers

Mike Florio
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

We don’t know how Aaron Rodgers will run Matt LaFleur’s offense. But we know how DeShone Kizer ran it: Not well enough.

ESPN reports that the Packers have waived Kizer.

The third-year quarterback, who started 15 games as a rookie in Cleveland, will hit the waiver wire. If he clears waivers, he could become a candidate to play in the XFL.

Tim Boyle likely becomes the backup to Rodgers, unless the Packers plan on making a move to bolster the position.

