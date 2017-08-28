DeShone Kizer will be Browns’ 27th starting quarterback since 1999

The news that the Browns have made DeShone Kizer their Week One starting quarterback means Cleveland now has had a whopping 27 starting quarterbacks since the Browns franchise returned to the NFL in 1999.

Here’s the full list of Browns quarterbacks since they re-entered the league as an expansion team in 1999: Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Spergon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Ken Dorsey, Brady Quinn, Bruce Gradkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thaddeus Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Josh McCown, Austin Davis, Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer.

That’s quite a list, featuring a current NFL head coach, multiple washed-up veterans, multiple first-round draft busts, and both McCown brothers.

With that list of quarterbacks, the Browns have yet to win a playoff team since returning to the NFL in 1999. Perhaps Kizer will be the quarterback to get them there.