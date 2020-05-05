DeShone Kizer among multiple Raiders cuts in latest roster shuffle

The Raiders did some roster shuffling on Tuesday to get some undrafted free agents on the team, and they'll have to do another round soon to keep their numbers under the 90-man maximum.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer was the most prominent player shown the door, though his departure was expected. The Raiders didn't need a fourth quarterback on the roster, with Nathan Peterman as Jon Gruden's preferred developmental prospect on the roster. Kizer was added just before the regular season began, when Peterman was placed in injured reserve.

While having extra arms may seem like a good thing during the preseason, it actually cuts into reps for the backups behind starter Derek Carr. That's not a good thing, especially with new backup Marcus Mariota needing all the reps he can get while learning a new offensive scheme after five years in Tennessee.

The Raiders waived five players in total, though none of them was a serious contender to earn a roster spot. Tight end Paul Butler, defensive end Kendall Donnerson, interior offensive lineman Kyle Kalis and linebacker Quintin Poling were also cut.

[RAIDERS TALK: Listen to the latest episode]





Undrafted free agent linebacker Javin White, tight end Nick Bowers, cornerback Madre Harper and long snapper Liam McCullough were added to the roster in corresponding moves. The Silver and Black have to get four more undrafted signings on the team, most likely this week, to complete the class.

The Raiders have scheduled a virtual rookie minicamp this week that will include some scheme instruction and a symposium on life skills.

In addition to the incoming rookies, the Raiders also have to make room for veteran offensive tackle Sam Young, who agreed to a deal on Tuesday. His agent Drew Rosenhaus informed ESPN of the addition. Young is a massive human at 6-foot-8 and 302 pounds, with plenty of experience in the NFL. He has played 92 career games and made 21 starts. He only played 11 snaps for the 49ers last year, with previous stops in Miami, Jacksonville and Buffalo.

Story continues

[RELATED: Raiders rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. wants to break Tyrann Mathieu's ankles]

Young will compete to be a reserve behind Kolton Miller and Trent Brown. David Sharpe is a decent backup with good size and agility. Brandon Parker hasn't fared well in opportunities given, without any other serious contenders behind them. Young provides another option on the outside, an important role considering Brown missed time last season with a pectoral tear. Miller has been an ironman on the left side, playing more than 1,000 offensive snaps in each of his two NFL seasons.

That was the one roster weakness left alone during the offseason, both in free agency and the NFL draft.

DeShone Kizer among multiple Raiders cuts in latest roster shuffle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area