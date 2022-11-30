Maybe Aaron Rodgers should finish his career with the Seahawks.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll has shown some 9/11 truther tendencies. So, apparently, has Rodgers.

Appearing on The Breneman Show podcast, former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer said that Rodgers asked Kizer whether he believes that 9/11 actually happened.

“The first thing that comes out of Aaron Rodgers’s mouth was, ‘You believe in 9/11?’” Kizer said. “‘What? Do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I?’”

Rodgers told Kizer that he should “read up on that.”

Apparently, Rodgers got through to Kizer, not only about the conspiracy theory that 9/11 was an inside job but also other batshit-crazy concepts that plenty of people apparently believe in, contrary to all evidence, logic, and common sense.

“Inner Earth, moon landing, reptile people,” Kizer said. “Y’all are laughing. Go do your research, I’m telling you. Go do your research.”

Oh yes. The dreaded reptile people.

It’s possible Rodgers was just messing with Kizer. It’s also possible that Rodgers truly believes in a wide variety of nutty conspiracy theories.

Here’s hoping that the subject comes up during Rodgers’s his next visit with Joe Rogan. Or maybe Alex Jones.

DeShone Kizer: Aaron Rodgers asked me if I believe in 9/11 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk