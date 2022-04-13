DeShon Elliott visited Lions on Wednesday

The Lions hosted safety DeShon Elliott on a free agent visit Wednesday.

Elliott, 24, spent his first four seasons with the Ravens after they drafted him in the sixth round. He ended three of his four seasons on injured reserve.

Elliott missed his rookie season with a fractured forearm. He played only six games in 2019 before a knee injury ended his year prematurely.

In 2020, he played all 16 games in replacing Earl Thomas. But Elliott missed time early last season with a quadriceps injury and then tore a pectoral muscle and biceps muscle in a Week 9 victory over the Vikings to end his year after six games.

Elliott has appeared in 28 games with 22 starts and has totaled 109 tackles, two forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, an interception and seven pass breakups in his career.

