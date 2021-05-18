DeShon Elliott says Sam Koch wouldn’t give up No. 4, will stick with No. 32 ‘for life’

A few weeks ago, the NFL introduced a big change, easing restrictions on jersey numbers for many positions. This new rule allows for players all over the field to wear numbers that they weren’t allowed to wear in previous years, including single-digit numbers.

.@NFL owners approved a rule change proposed by the @Chiefs expanding jersey number options for certain positions. Check out the full list of 2021 rule changes: https://t.co/tUVdEzpAXs pic.twitter.com/Q4IFlKpKMv — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) April 21, 2021

The Baltimore Ravens have a few players on their roster who could consider changing numbers, including safety DeShon Elliott, who took to Twitter a few weeks ago to see if punter Sam Koch would give up his No. 4 jersey. Elliott wore No. 4 in college at the University of Texas, so it makes sense that he would want to make the switch back to a number that he wore for a good amount of time.

However, it seems like Elliott won’t be getting Koch’s jersey number, as the former Longhorn posted on Twitter that the punter will be keeping his No. 4 jersey.

Sam wouldn’t give up the 4…. so imma stick with 32 for life. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) May 18, 2021

Elliott also mentions that he’ll be sticking with his current No. 32 jersey, “for life”. He chose that number because of his former teammate Eric Weddle, who Elliott said was a great mentor to him.

"I had to go with 32 because of how much of a mentor he was to me."@OfficialShon_4 on the impact @weddlesbeard has had on him. pic.twitter.com/GY5O4iWW2j — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 2, 2020

Despite Elliott not being able to work out a deal with Koch for No. 4, the No. 32 means a lot to the fourth-year safety for different reasons. Based off of his tweet, he’ll be sticking with his current jersey number for the rest of his career. He’ll hope to continue to make a name for himself in his No. 32 jersey, something that would make his mentor Weddle proud.