The Lions expect to be down a defensive starter against the Panthers on Saturday.

Safety DeShon Elliott dislocated his shoulder in last Sunday’s win over the Jets and he did not take part in practice on Tuesday. Head coach Dan Campbell said that he does not think that Elliott will be well enough to play as the Lions try to extend their winning streak to four games.

“I would say right now he’s looking like he probably won’t be able to make it,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Elliott is second on the Lions with 91 tackles this season. He also has an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

C.J. Moore will likely join rookie Kerby Joseph in the starting lineup if Elliott is ruled out this week.

DeShon Elliott “probably won’t be able to play” Saturday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk