The Dolphins are adding some more depth to their secondary.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Miami has agreed to sign former Lions defensive back DeShon Elliott.

Elliott, who turns 26 in April, appeared in 14 games with 13 starts for Detroit last season. He recorded 96 tackles with five tackles for loss, three passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

A Ravens sixth-round pick in 2018, Elliott made his pro debut in 2019. He played 28 games with 22 starts for Baltimore in three seasons before signing with Detroit last year.

Adding Elliott is not the only move the Dolphins have made for their secondary. With the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon, Miami officially acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Rams.

DeShon Elliott agrees to sign with Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk