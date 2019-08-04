DeShields, Vandersloot lead Sky past Dream, 87-75

ATLANTA (AP) -- Diamond DeShields had 12 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and a season-best six assists, Courtney Vandersloot added 13 points and nine rebounds, and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 87-75 on Saturday night.

Stefanie Dolson led Chicago (12-9) with 16 points.

The Sky trailed by 10 early in the second quarter, but scored 10 of the next 12 points and used a 14-3 run to take the lead for good in the closing seconds of the first half. Dolson capped a 7-0 run to open the third quarter with a 3-pointer that made it 53-42 and Atlanta trailed by at least five the rest of the way.

Alex Bentley scored 21 points and Jessica Breland added 18, both career highs, for Atlanta. The Dream (5-17) have lost seven in a row.

Tiffany Hayes, Atlanta's leading scorer (13.4 points per game), left the game late in the second quarter and did not return after being hit in the face while battling for a rebound.