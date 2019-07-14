DeShields hits 5 3s, scores 26 in Sky's win over Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Diamond DeShields had a season-high 26 points, matching her career high with five 3-pointers, and Allie Quigley scored eight of her 12 points in the decisive third quarter to help the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 89-79 on Sunday.

Jantel Lavender had 16 points, and Courtney Vandersloot added eight points and eight assists for the Sky.

Quigley hit a 3-pointer to give Chicago (9-8) the lead for good and spark a 21-5 run that made it 71-57 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. The Sky led by at least seven the rest of the way.

Cheyenne Parker's layup gave the Sky a 10-point lead with 6:49 left in the second quarter but Dallas (5-11) scored 18 of the next 20 points during a 24-7 spurt to take a 46-41 lead into halftime. The Sky went 0 for 6 from the field and committed three turnovers during that span.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 20 points, and Isabelle Harrison had 15.

Chicago shot 50.8% from the field, including a season-high 55% (11 of 20) from 3-point range.

Dallas has lost four of its last five games.