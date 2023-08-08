DeShawn Williams on Panthers’ addition of Justin Houston: We gon’ get home

A Central, S.C. native, new Carolina Panthers defensive lineman DeShawn Williams has been all about the homecoming this offseason. And now, he’s excited to get home in a slightly different kind of way.

The fifth-year veteran was asked about the addition of outside linebacker and four-time Pro Bowler Justin Houston after Tuesday’s practice. What followed was a scary prospect to listen to, at least for opposing offenses.

“Man had 9.5 sacks at 33,” Williams said in amazement. “Just to have a guy that has that experience of playin’ . . . a high-caliber player and the knowledge of the game—it’s huge. He can groom guys like a Yetur [Gross-Matos], even myself. Everybody’s learnin’. A DB [Derrick Brown], a Shy [Tuttle], Henry [Anderson]. Just the whole line. Just havin’ that x-factor, that extra threat.

“Everybody know what [Brian] Burns can do. They gon’ slide him, damn near triple-team, double-team him. But now you got another guy on the edge. Now it’s like, pick your poison. Now us, rushin’ together good on the inside, [Todd] Wash givin’ us things—damned if you do, damned if you don’t. You gotta pick somebody you gonna double-team. We gon’ get home.”

In addition to the knowledge, Houston comes to Carolina with 111.5 career sacks—the fifth-most amongst all active players. And if Williams is right, he’ll definitely be adding to that total this season.

