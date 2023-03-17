DeShawn Williams after leaving Broncos: ‘They didn’t want me’

The Denver Broncos’ defensive line depth chart took a big hit on Wednesday when DeShawn Williams agreed to a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, reuniting with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

After news of Williams’ departure broke, the defensive lineman shared the following message on his official Twitter page:

Want to say #BroncosCountry going to miss y’all. The countless times getting cut and coming back. Seeing me grown to the player I knew I could be, with a chance. To Carolina thank you for the opportunity for giving me another chance and opportunity.

A Denver fan replied to the tweet and told Williams he should have stayed with the Broncos, to which Williams replied: “They didn’t want me.”

They didn’t want me — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) March 16, 2023

In what may or may not be a related statement, Williams also tweeted this on Wednesday:

Disrespect will not be taken lightly 🙏🏾 — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) March 15, 2023

It’s not yet clear if the Broncos did not try to re-sign Williams, or if they simply did not offer what he was seeking on his next contract. Either way, Williams clearly felt that Denver did not value him in free agency.

The Broncos will now need to find someone to replace Williams’ 37 tackles, eight quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and three pass breakups in 15 starts last season. We are tracking all of the team’s free agency moves on this page.

