DeShawn Stewart, Class of 2025 4-star safety, commits to Ohio State football

Ohio State football is going back to New Jersey for its latest defensive commitment.

Four-star safety DeShawn Stewart announced his commitment to Ohio State Sunday, picking the Buckeyes over program such as Penn State, Wisconsin, Temple and Michigan State.

Beyond blessed to be in this position , can’t imagine how proud my father is up there looking down upon me this is for you let’s keep working 🌰‼️‼️ https://t.co/NPEgXaYe90 — Deshawn Stewart (@shawnstewartjr) March 31, 2024

Stewart, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete out of Wayne, New Jersey, is ranked as the No. 284 player and No. 24 safety in the 2025 class according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Donovan Mckoy of St. Joseph's has the ball knocked away by Deshawn Stewart of DePaul as DePaul lost to St. Joseph's 36-31 in Montvale, NJ on September 3 2022.

Stewart is Ohio State's second commitment of the week from DePaul Catholic High School. The Buckeyes added four-star wide receiver De'Zie Jones Saturday.

Stewart is Ohio State's first safety commitment in the 2025 class. He joins a class that includes two five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord, four-star defensive linemen London Merritt and Zahir Mathis, four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford and three-star linebacker Eli Lee.

In his junior season at DePaul Catholic, Stewart recorded 56 tackles and 19 pass deflections per MaxPreps.

On average, Ohio State adds just over two safeties in each recruiting class. Heading into 2025, Stewart is projected to have eight scholarships safeties on the roster including Caleb Downs.

