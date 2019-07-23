DeShawn Shead working out for Saints

The Saints are taking a look at a possible veteran addition to their secondary.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that cornerback Deshawn Shead is working out for the team on Tuesday.

Shead spent last season in Detroit and appeared in 12 games before landing on injured reserve after hurting his knee. He had 18 tackles and a forced fumble while playing a reserve role for the Lions.

Shead spent the previous six years with the Seahawks and won a Super Bowl ring in February 2014. He was a regular in the lineup the next three seasons, but only played in two games in 2017 after tearing his ACL.

Eli Apple, Marshon Lattimore and PJ Williams are the lead corners in New Orleans with Ken Crawley, Patrick Robinson, Kayvon Webster and Marcus Sherels also on hand.