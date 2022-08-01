Browns get lucky that Deshaun Watson's suspension is only six games | Opinion

The Cleveland Browns’ quest for a championship remains alive.

Former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson's six-game suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy announced Monday did not dash the Browns’ hopes of reaching the Super Bowl after the 2022 season.

The NFL Players Association announced Sunday that neither it nor Watson would appeal the ruling on the three-time Pro Bowler, who earlier this year faced 24 civil lawsuits over accusations of sexual misconduct during massage appointments, and called on the league to do the same. The NFL has three days to appeal, and in that case, Watson's fate would be determined by commissioner Roger Goodell or his appointee.

Considering the Browns' schedule, eight games would have been the tipping point for the season. That would have compromised the Browns' chances of earning a wild-card playoff berth in the powerful AFC, even with an outstanding defense.

Robinson dispelled such fears.

The Browns' first four games — at the Carolina Panthers, vs. the New York Jets, vs. the Steelers, at the Atlanta Falcons— are not imposing. It’s the easiest stretch of the schedule. Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett could go 2-2 or better.

Weeks 5-6 bring the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. Those provide a tougher challenge, with or without Watson. Some may scoff about Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones, but what coach Bill Belichick will do on defense against former Patriot Brissett evens that playing field.

What will be the Browns record while Deshaun Watson is suspended?

That said, 3-3 or better looks feasible, and would keep the Browns in the race.

While the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the trading block, there is no reason for general manager Andrew Berry to search for quarterback help. Coach Kevin Stefanski said last week the plan was to ride it out with Brissett.

Yes, the AFC is packed with contenders, led by the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. The Browns face all but the Chiefs and Titans in the regular season.

But barring a league appeal, the Browns will have Watson for both games against the Ravens and Bengals, for the Bills, and for the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the Browns to remain in playoff contention, they must go throw-to-throw with the AFC’s best quarterbacks. They face the Chargers’ Justin Herbert (Oct. 9), the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (Oct. 23, Dec. 17-18), the Bengals’ Joe Burrow (Oct. 31, Dec. 11) and the Bills’ Josh Allen (Nov. 20).

The Browns will have Watson for all but one of those, against the Chargers.

That quarterback list of 2022 opponents is missing only the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes from the conference’s upper tier. Burrow is 0-3 against the Browns, but that string may soon come to an end.

The Browns will be in a dogfight for the AFC North

Even before the ruling, the Browns knew they would be in a dogfight for the AFC North title. While the defending conference champion Bengals and Ravens carry the highest expectations, the post-Ben Roethlisberger Steelers could sneak into the conversation if Mitch Trubisky exceeds expectations and running back Najee Harris repeats the success of his Pro Bowl rookie season.

Berry knew the risk of trading for Watson and signing him to a record-setting five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract on March 18. Although two Texas grand juries declined to indict him, Watson faced 22 civil suits when the Browns acquired him from the Houston Texans.

The number increased to 24 before he settled all but four of the suits on June 21. Then late Sunday night three more suits were settled, Tony Buzbee, attorney for Watson's accusers, confirmed in a statement Monday morning.

On July 15, the Texans reached confidential settlements with 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team for enabling Watson's behavior.

Brissett, 29, went 14-23 as a starter for the Colts, Dolphins and Patriots, which may not inspire confidence. Berry recently added quarterback Josh Rosen, who has thrown 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 NFL games (16 starts, 3-13 record).

Between Brissett and Rosen, that's a combined 17-36 starting record. If Brissett can avoid turnovers as a game manager, the Browns' offense can rely on running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt through the first six games.

That seems doable.

Robinson's ruling gives the Browns a fighting chance to reach their goal.

When Watson returns, the spotlight will be more intense than anything he's ever seen, even while winning the 2016 national championship at Clemson. He's coming off a 4-12 season in 2020 with the Texans. He hasn't seen action since Jan. 3, 2021.

But Watson will be able to practice through preseason and can return to practice for Week 4. Even if he's rusty after that layoff and sitting out all of last season while seeking a trade, he will have three weeks to prepare.

An elite quarterback like Watson should be able to cope, both physically and mentally.

The Watson ruling gives the Browns hope in more than one regard. Players in the prime of their careers such as defensive end Myles Garrett, Chubb, cornerback Denzel Ward and left guard Joel Bitonio won't be throwing away a peak year.

The Browns damaged their reputation by trading for Watson. Monday's suspension may damage their record. But only slightly.

Barring an NFL appeal that would usurp the new process instituted with Robinson, Monday's decision was the first victory of 2022.

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.

