Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to await word on whether he will be eligible to play all, some, most or none of the 2022 season. Judge Sue L. Robinson will issue a decision at some point, this month before training camp begins presumably.

Watson continues to work out in hopes that he will get to make his debut with the Browns this year.

Bryan Burney posted a photo to social media showing Watson working with three other quarterbacks in Austin. Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Titans rookie Malik Willis also are in the photo.

Watson, 26, has not played since the 2020 season. He was on the Texans’ roster last season but inactive for all 17 games.

The Texans traded him to the Browns in a blockbuster deal this offseason.

Deshaun Watson working out in Austin with other quarterbacks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk