Deshaun Watson won't practice on Wednesday

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson remains sidelined by his shoulder injury.

Cleveland announced in its usual pre-practice injury report that Watson will not participate on Wednesday.

Watson missed the Browns' loss to Baltimore before a Week 5 bye and is still unavailable. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier this week that Watson will be back on the field as soon as he's "functionally ready."

"He continues to be day-to-day with this injury and we’ll continue to treat it," Stefanski said in his Wednesday press conference.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started the Week 4 game for the Browns and would presumably be QB1 against the 49ers on Sunday if Watson is still unable to play.

The Browns also announced that defensive end Myles Garrett (foot), left guard Joel Bitonio (knee), and tight end David Njoku (face, hand) won't practice on Wednesday.

The team's full injury report will be released later in the day.