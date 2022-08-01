Deshaun Watson won’t pay a fine, stands to make over $44 million in 2022

The anticipated suspension of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was announced Monday by Judge Sue L. Robinson, as the dually-appointed arbiter issued a 6-game ban of the controversial quarterback. Perhaps more notable, Robinson did not announce a fine for Watson.

The 6-game suspension means Watson will miss out on six game checks, all taken out of a base salary of $1.035 million in 2022. Some quick math shows Watson then stands to lose $365,294.11 — before taxes. Some might see this as an issue, considering Watson was given a $44.965 million signing bonus, or, less than 1 percent of the money he’ll earn from the NFL in 2022.

The NFL has three days to appeal Robinson’s decision. That appeal could be over the general public reaction to the suspension issued, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, or his apointee, will oversee the appeal, strongly suggesting the league’s request of an indefinitel suspension of at least one year would be the outcome. Based on reactions from the public, which do not appear to be generally supportive of the length of the suspension, the NFL might want to rachet up the amount of games in the suspension, along with issuing a fine that might be more commensurate with the amount of cash Watson is set to earn in 2022.

