Deshaun Watson was wearing walking boot postgame, but anticipates playing next week

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson played through a left ankle injury to help Cleveland beat Baltimore 33-31 on Sunday.

After the game, Watson was wearing a walking boot during his press conference. But he anticipates playing against Pittsburgh next week.

"I’ll be fine," Watson said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. "I'll be ready to go."

Watson went into the locker room a little early before halftime, where he got his ankle re-taped. He said at that point, he knew he'd go back in.

Watson had an ugly start to Sunday's game with a pick six on the second play from scrimmage and was 6-of-20 for 79 yards in the first half. But in the second, Watson was 14-of-14 for 134 yards with a touchdown. He also had three carries for 19 yards in the last two quarters.