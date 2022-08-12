It wasn’t a certainty that Deshaun Watson would get to play tonight, even after the Browns announced he would start against the Jaguars.

But appeals officer Peter Harvey did not issue a ruling Friday on the NFL’s appeal of a six-game suspension for the quarterback. So, Watson is on the field, warming up with teammates in advance of kickoff.

It will mark his first game action of any kind since Jan. 3, 2021. Watson was on the Texans’ roster last season but inactive for every game.

Watson’s future beyond this weekend remains in doubt.

PFT’s Mike Florio reported this afternoon that a settlement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association still could happen. The Associated Press reported Thursday that Watson would agree to serve an eight-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine.

It would allow Watson to avoid the one-year suspension the NFL wants, while closing the door on potential lawsuit from Watson and the NFLPA.

Deshaun Watson is warming up, readying to start vs. Jaguars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk